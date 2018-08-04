Firefighters Battle Mendocino Complex Fire, Which Threatens to Spread as Carr Fire Keeps Burning

As an army of firefighters battled 17 large wildfires burning across California, the focus on Saturday was a pair of blazes burning on either side of Clear Lake, about 100 miles north of San Francisco.

The Mendocino Complex fire, as it’s called, consists of two separate conflagrations that had consumed more than 200,000 acres by Saturday afternoon and had forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Farther north near Redding, residents began returning to neighborhoods ravaged by the Carr fire, which has killed six people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

More than 4,500 firefighters stationed in two Shasta County base camps have battled the 140,000-acre blaze for nearly two weeks, facing triple-digit temperatures, winds up to 30 mph and desert-dry air.

