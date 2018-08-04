× L.A. Dodgers Lose 14-0 to Houston Astros

The loss transformed into a farce as the baseball rolled between Cody Bellinger’s legs. By the eighth inning of a 14-0 defeat on Saturday, the Dodgers had already been roughed up by the Astros. Kenta Maeda collapsed as Houston strung together four runs in the sixth. The offense sputtered for the second night in a row. And new arrival John Axford had already let five consecutive batters reach base.

Then a grounder bounced toward the bag. Bellinger bent to retrieve it, only to come up empty. The crowd at Dodger Stadium groaned. A run scored. A thrashing by the world champions was official. The defeat returned first place in the National League West to Arizona. The Dodgers (61-51) can try to avoid a sweep in Sunday’s series finale.

Axford departed soon after, but it only got worse: Former Dodger Josh Reddick bashed a three-run homer off reliever Zac Rosscup to conclude a seven-run rally. The lone pitcher added to the roster at the trade deadline, Axford finished with six runs charged to his ledger in his debut. He recorded precisely one out. Not to be out-done, Rosscup gave up another homer, this one a two-run blast by Jake Marisnick.

The game was already likely out of reach. Maeda pitched well for five innings before capsizing. He gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

