Man, 5 Children Escape as Fire Engulfs Home in Jurupa Valley: RCFD

One adult and five children managed to escape as a fire ravaged a home in Jurupa Valley early Saturday, according to authorities.

The Riverside County Fire Department said it received a report at 12:21 a.m. about a blaze at the Jurupa Hills Cascade mobile home park in the 6100 block of Camino Real.

The people inside the residence, a man and five minors, got out safely, firefighters said.

According to neighbors, a man ran out of the home saying he had an older model air conditioner that he believed shorted and started the fire.

Neighbors said they rushed to the burning house with garden hoses.

Footage from the scene shows massive flames engulfing the structure. The Fire Department sent 22 firefighters to the scene.

Officials provided no further information.