Man Dies in Lancaster Hit-and-Run; Officials Searching for Driver

Officials were looking for a driver who fled after fatally striking a man in Lancaster on Saturday.

The incident happened while the victim was standing on Lancaster Boulevard near Elm Avenue talking to the occupants of a black sedan parked by the curb, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A “full-size” white truck, believed to be a Chevrolet or Dodge, was traveling east in excess of the 15 mph speed limit when it hit the man, the agency said.

The truck’s driver stopped before allegedly speeding away toward Sierra Highway.

According to witnesses, the driver of the black sedan also left the scene. Bystanders did not manage to take the license plate of the truck, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, the agency said. Officials have not released his name.

In addition to the truck’s driver, detectives hoped to find the witnesses in the black sedan.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station at 661-948-8466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this report.