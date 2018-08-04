Man With Intellectual Disability Found Dead in West Covina, May Have Been Accidentally Left In Car

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Friday night in a car on a residential street in West Covina, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies from the department’s Walnut station responded to a call for a “fire rescue” on the 300 block of South Frankfurt Avenue around 8:04 p.m., according to a sheriff’s news release.

They found an unresponsive man in his early 50s who had experienced an unknown medical emergency. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later learned the man was intellectually disabled and may have been accidentally left inside the vehicle for an unknown length of time, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

