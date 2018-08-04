Officials Searching for Suspected Gunman After Deadly Shooting in Mead Valley

Authorities on Saturday were searching for a suspected gunman after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead Valley.

Officers responded to a report about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 21300 block of Martin Street, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Friday night.

The deputies reported finding two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

On Saturday morning, the agency identified the suspect as 47-year-old Raul Vega.

Authorities said he fled in a 2002 Silver Honda Accord with the license plate 4XLE473. Vega should be considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff’s Department warned.

Officials urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or contact investigators at 951-955-2777.

Authorities provided no further details.

#MeadValley Update: suspect has been identified as 47-year-old, Raul Vega. Vega fled the scene in a 2002 Silver Honda Accord 4XLE473. If anyone has any information or knowledge of his whereabouts dial 911 or contact Inv. Dickey @ 951-955-2777. Vega is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS pic.twitter.com/eU28MfU464 — Riverside County Sheriff PIO-West (@RSOPIOWest) August 4, 2018