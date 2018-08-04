Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Astros at 6 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA Broadcast Schedule

Protesters Rally for Stricter Gun Laws in Brea and Fullerton

Posted 8:44 PM, August 4, 2018, by

As protesters rallied outside the NRA headquarters in Virginia, gun control advocates in SoCal staged their own demonstrations in Fullerton and Brea. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 4 on August 4, 2018.

