As protesters rallied outside the NRA headquarters in Virginia, gun control advocates in SoCal staged their own demonstrations in Fullerton and Brea. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 4 on August 4, 2018.
Protesters Rally for Stricter Gun Laws in Brea and Fullerton
Students Rally in Brea for Stricter Gun Control Laws
