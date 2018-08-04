Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 4th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate the first Saturday of August by trying something new and different. Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy! :-)

Dark Harbor Auditions & Interviews

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

http://www.queenmary.com

If you enjoy all things ghoulish, gruesome, gory and macabre, audition for a role in the 2018 Queen Mary Dark Harbor Cast & Crew!

Gruesome spirits will descend upon the legendary Queen Mary in Long Beach for the most anticipated, terrifying twenty-three nights of the year. Dark Harbor’s resident spirits: Ringmaster, Captain, Samuel the Savage, Graceful Gale, Half-Hatch Henry, Iron Master, Scary Mary, Voodoo Priestess, and Chef, will raise hundreds of tortured souls and spirits to haunt the grounds of Dark Harbor nightly for an unforgettable, bone-chillingly immersive experience.

Named one of the top 10 most haunted places on Earth by Time Magazine, The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor offers the most authentically frightening experience available. Bringing the true haunted tales of The Queen Mary to life, the annual event begins September 27 and continues to scare those who dare through November 2, 2018.

To audition to become a member 2018 Queen Mary Dark Harbor Cast & Crew, apply at the Queen Mary website: http://www.queenmary.com. Auditions begin at 10am.

Free!

The Magic of Science

Montebello Library

1550 West Beverly Boulevard

Montebello

lacountylibrary.org/montebello-library/

Slime is popular! We can learn how the ooey, gooey, slippery stuff is made, and more at the MAGIC OF SCIENCE event at the Montebello Library. This science, technology, engineering and math event is free.

Free!

75th Anniversary of the Zoot Suit Riots

West Valley Regional Library

19036 Vanowen Street

Reseda

http://www.lapl.org/branches/west-valley

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Zoot Suit Riots. Professors from Pierce College and East LA College provide a lecture and demonstration about Pachuco subculture and explains why the events of 75 years ago are still important today. This free event is happening this afternoon at 1pm at the West Valley Regional Branch Library.

Miss Compton Pageant 2018 @ Noon

Dollarhide Community Center

301 North Tamarind Avenue

Compton

http://www.misscompton.com

The Miss Compton Pageant 2018 happens this afternoon at Noon at the Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center in Compton. It’s hosted by 4th District Councilwoman Emma Sharif. Ticket price information is available at http://www.misscompton.com.

“Little Friends” Featuring the P-51 Mustang

“Junior Aviators Day” for Kids 11-Years & Younger are FREE!

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

http://www.planesoffame.org

The P-51 Mustang is the star of the show at Living History Day at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino. Also, children can discover the wonders of flight because today is also JUNIOR AVIATOR’S DAY at the historic facility. Children 11 years of age and younger are admitted free with a paid adult admission.

Pick YOUR Price!

Scoop Up a Cat

spcaLA Pet Adoption Centers

spcaLA.com

The spcaLA is trying to reduce the number of cats and kittens overcrowding all of its facilities by allowing interested parties to pick the own price pet adoption fee.

The SCOOP UP A CAT offer is available at all of the spcaLA adoption facilities. To find a location near you, take a look at the website: spcaLA.com

Pacific Park @ Santa Monica Pier

380 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica

http://www.pacpark.com

The only amusement park on the west coast located on a pier and L.A.’s only free admission amusement park has extended hours and its famous solar powered Ferris Wheel is ready in red, white, and blue.

Closing Soon!

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition is happening at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, skis, violins, Bakhlava and the celebratory term “hooray” to Western culture.

The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk

Photographs 1972-1982: A Love Letter to the Music

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum.org

Select photographs of legendary artists photographed by Los Angeles born Bruce W. Talamon during one of the most fertile times in R&B, can be seen in the first-ever exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum®.

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk Photographs 1972–1982 provides a revealing look into the untold and unknown moments that happened off the stage and outside the recording studio, showcasing a period in musical history as seen through the eyes of a young African-American photographer at the start of his career.

Admission starts at $12.95.

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk

Photographs 1972-1982

Eso Won Bookstore

4327 Degnan Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 290 1048

http://www.esowonbookstore.com

The Grammy Museum exhibition: “Photographs 1971-1982: A Love Letter to the Music" is a preamble to the September publication of Talamon’s forthcoming book from Taschen Publishing. Eso Won Bookstore in Leimert Park says we can pre-order the $70.00 special publication now at the Degnan Boulevard location or you can pre-order at the Eso Won Bookstore website: esowonbookstore.com.

Summer Book Sale

Pasadena Museum of California Art

490 East Union Street

Pasadena

626 568 3665

pmcaonline.org

Pasadena Museum of California Art is having a Summer Book Sale. It’s first come, first serve from Noon to 5pm to buy for not a lot of money the museum’s selection of one of a kind publications.

Dine LBC-Long Beach Restaurant Week

Various Locations

http://www.dinelbc.com

It’s the start of DINE LBC Week, when value-oriented two or three course menus are available at dozens of Long Beach’s best restaurants in twelve unique neighborhoods throughout the city.

It’s a great opportunity to the city’s best restaurant owners, chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and servers. Check the website: http://www.dinelbc.com for participating restaurants and special Dine LBC prices.

Make it a tasty Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

