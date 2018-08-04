Trump Faces New Accusations of Racism After Mocking Intelligence of LeBron James, Don Lemon

President Trump faced renewed accusations of racism Saturday after mocking the intelligence of Lakers superstar LeBron James and broadcaster Don Lemon of CNN.

Trump took to Twitter late Friday night to bash Lemon after his interview on Monday with James, and ended up slandering the celebrity athlete as well. In the interview, James reiterated his criticism of the president as racially insensitive.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Trump tweeted, apparently referencing former NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

Trump’s criticism of the intelligence of James and Lemon, who are both black, comes after he has repeatedly referred to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), one of the most prominent African American members of Congress and a vocal Trump critic, as being “an extraordinarily low IQ person.” The president’s attack on Waters as “low IQ” has become a staple of his political rallies, as recently as Thursday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and it routinely gets cheers.

I'd much rather live in a world reflecting the values, philanthropy, and yes intelligence of LeBron James and Don Lemon's intelligent commitment to truth and journalism than the divisive peevishness, lies, and narrow self-interest displayed by the President of the United States. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 4, 2018

