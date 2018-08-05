× Small Plane Crashes in Santa Ana Parking Lot, Killing All 5 People Aboard

A small plane crashed at a parking lot in Santa Ana on Sunday afternoon, killing all five people aboard, according to authorities.

The Cessna 414 declared an emergency and went down at a mall parking lot near the John Wayne Airport at 12:28 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The twin-engine aircraft crashed near South Coast Plaza in the 3900 block of Bristol Street, said Tony Bommarito, a spokesman for Orange County Fire Authority.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a Staples store, spokesman Stephen Consiglio told the Los Angeles Times. The plane hit a vehicle but nobody in the car was hurt, Consiglio added.

The crash did not ignite a fire.

The aircraft was heading to John Wayne Airport, but it was unclear where it was coming from, airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson said.

All operations at the airport were normal as of 1 p.m., Thompson added.

There were no injuries on the ground, according to OCFA.

Authorities shut down South Bristol Street between Sunflower Avenue and Callen’s Common.

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the incident.

Never in my life did I think I would see a plane fall out of the sky. #SantaAna pic.twitter.com/qcXT4bTMTR — ellaphant 🇲🇾 (@xomissella) August 5, 2018

Santa Ana – At approx 12:30 pm a small plane crashed into a parking lot in the 3800 blk of S. Bristol St. Five people on the plane have died. No injuries on the ground. OCFA & Santa Ana PD are in Unified Command. S. Bristol is closed between Sunflower & Callens Common. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 5, 2018

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this story.