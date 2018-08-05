× 3 People Arrested Ahead of Right Wing Rally, Counterprotest in Berkeley

Berkeley police were preparing Sunday for a right wing rally and a counterprotest that were scheduled to begin by early afternoon.

City officials said they are worried organizers are hoping to incite the types of violence that broke out last year in the city during a number of showdowns between right-wing protesters and counter-protesters following a canceled appearance on the UC Berkeley campus by conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.

In the days leading up to Sunday’s planned protests, the city banned metal pipes, baseball bats, bricks, axes, knives and other items that might be used as weapons from Civic Center and Ohlone parks, where the events were scheduled. No one has applied for or obtained a permit to use either park.

Just before noon, three people in the area were arrested for having such items, according to Berkeley police.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.