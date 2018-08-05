× 68 Homes Lost, More Evacuations Ordered as Mendocino Complex Fire Becomes 5th Largest in State History

The Mendocino Complex fire continued to grow at an alarming rate, burning 254,000 acres by Sunday morning and becoming fifth largest in California history.

The massive blaze was burning in vast wilderness on both sides of Clear Lake, forcing more evacuations in rural areas of three Northern California counties.

Officials said 15,000 structures are threatened, 68 homes have burned another 12 damaged.

The Mendocino Complex is two fires, the Ranch and River, which have burned in separate directions for days.

