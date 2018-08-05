× At Least 3 Believed Dead After 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Indonesia; Tsunami Warning Lifted

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks shook Indonesia on Sunday, causing people to flee their homes in the island archipelago. Officials said at least three people died, the Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: Indonesian official tells MetroTV that at least three people have been killed after strong quake strikes Lombok island. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 5, 2018

The United States Geological Survey slightly downgraded Sunday’s quake after initially calling it 7.0-magnitude. Four aftershocks ranging from 5.4- to 4.3-magnitude followed the main quake, the USGS said.

Indonesia’s Tsunami Early Warning System had issued a tsunami warning after the main quake but it was later lifted, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Agency.

The quake was 10.5 kilometers deep and struck near Loloan on the north end of the island of Lombok. It was also felt on the neighboring island of Bali to the west.

Lombok was hit by an earthquake a week ago that killed more than a dozen people.

The Indonesia Red Cross reported that four of its volunteers were injured and transported to a hospital.

Red Cross workers were moving people to higher ground and advising people in coastal areas to leave due to tsunami concerns, said agency spokesman Arifin M Hadi. He said power was out in parts of Lompok.

Images posted on social media showed damage at the Bali airport, including large ceiling tiles hanging loose or fallen to the ground. Other images showed people evacuating hotels.

The Indonesian archipelago, where Lombok and Bali are located, is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity.

The 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) area stretches from the boundary of the Pacific Plate and the smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea plate to the Cocos and Nazca Plates that line the edge of the Pacific Ocean.