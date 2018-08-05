Anaheim Crash Leaves 6 Hospitalized, Including 1 in Critical Condition: Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crash on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim early Sunday left six people hospitalized, including one in critical condition, officials said.

Reports of an SUV and a sedan colliding on the northbound side of the highway near Harbor Boulevard came in at around 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's incident information page.

Although officials have not confirmed what caused the crash, a witness said the drivers had been racing.

Footage from the scene shows debris strewn across the freeway as crews respond to the passengers.

A total of six people were to take to hospitals, one of them critically injured, Anaheim Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Kevin Stewart said.

Officials shut down the freeway lanes following the incident. The scene was cleared by 7 a.m.

Authorities provided no further information.