Homicide Detectives Investigate Woman’s Death in South L.A.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who died shortly after being found in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South L.A. early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call about a person down in the 8900 block of Maie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. There, they found the woman and she appeared to be the victim of an assault.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead, sheriff’s deputies said.

According to investigators, the area where she was found is known to be a homeless encampment.

While the investigation is ongoing, no information has been released about a possible suspect or motive behind the fatal assault. Deputies said it’s also unclear if the incident is gang-related.

The identity of the victim has also not been released and she is only described by the Sheriff’s Department as a black woman.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.