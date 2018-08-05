× ’N Sync’s Lance Bass ‘Heartbroken’ Over Losing ‘Brady Bunch’ House in Studio City to Corporate Buyer

Looks like Lance Bass is saying bye bye bye to his dream of owning the Brady Bunch house.

The singer-dancer-actor of ‘N Sync fame on Friday had tweeted that his offer for the Studio City home, which hit the market last month for $1.885 million, had been accepted.

But just a day later, in a subsequent message posted to Instagram, Bass said he was “heartbroken” to learn of a “corporate buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost.”

“We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent,” Bass wrote. “How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling.”

With a heavy heart I post this… 😢 pic.twitter.com/sG8bBP142P — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 5, 2018