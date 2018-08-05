Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 5th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-0-0-0-

Happy Sunday! What are you doing? Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! Take a look! :-)

Free!

PickleFest

Beverly Hills Certified Farmers’ Market 9300 Block of Civic Center Drive

Beverly Hills http://www.beverlyhills.org/exploring/farmersmarket/picklefest/ Pickle fanatics can chow down at the 6th Annual PickleFest Contest in Beverly Hills. In addition to the pickle eating there is pickle education from the experts who will explain what makes the best dill pickle as well as information about we should and should not pickle. Admission is free.

-0-

Free!

Taste of Inglewood @ 11am

Inglewood High School

231 South Grevillea Avenue

Inglewood

http://www.tasteofinglewood.com

We can get a TASTE OF INGLEWOOD at this premier annual street festival happening on the grounds of Inglewood High School. In addition to lots of food, there is entertainment and children’s play zones. Admission is free.

-0-

The LAST DAY to Pick YOUR Price!

Scoop Up a Cat

spcaLA Pet Adoption Centers

spcaLA.com

The spcaLA is trying to reduce the number of cats and kittens overcrowding all of its facilities by allowing interested parties to pick the own price pet adoption fee.

The SCOOP UP A CAT offer is available at all of the spcaLA adoption facilities. To find a location near you, take a look at the website: spcaLA.com

-0-

The LAST DAY of the Summer Book Sale

Pasadena Museum of California Art

490 East Union Street

Pasadena

626 568 3665

pmcaonline.org

This is the last day of the Pasadena Museum of California Art Summer Book Sale. It’s first come, first serve from Noon to 5pm to buy for not a lot of money the museum’s selection of one of a kind publications.

-0-

Dine LBC-Long Beach Restaurant Week

Various Locations

http://www.dinelbc.com

It’s DINE LBC weekend, when value-oriented two or three course menus are available at dozens of Long Beach’s best restaurants in twelve unique neighborhoods throughout the city.

It’s a great opportunity to the city’s best restaurant owners, chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and servers. Check the website: http://www.dinelbc.com for participating restaurants and special Dine LBC prices.

-0-

“BEAT THE HEAT!”

There’s More to Neon Signs Than Liquor, Motels, and Live Nude Girls and Motel California

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

http://www.neonmona.org

This colorful, new exhibition teaches us about the history and the artistry of neon, plus we see one of the massive, historic neon signs that once graced the historic TLC Chinese Theatre, which the Museum of Neon Art has been able to restore despite material and financial challenges.

-0-

“BEAT THE HEAT!”

Summer Vehicle Exhibit

Vintage Motor Racing

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

http://www.lyonairmuseum.org

New at the in Santa Ana at the Lyon Air Museum the VINTAGE MOTOR RACING EXHIBIT WITH A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO DAN GURNEY. For hours and ticket information, check the website: http://www.lyonairmuseum.org.

-0-

“BEAT THE HEAT!”: Bamboo

Craft & Folk Art Museum

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 937 4230

cafam.org

“BEAT THE HEAT!” at this cool unusual exhibition entitled BAMBOO at the Craft and Folk Art Museum in Los Angeles. See the evolution of the Japanese craft of basket weaving to a dramatic art form.

General admission to experience this exhibition of nearly 30 mesmerizing Bamboo creations is only $7.00.

-0-

Artist Clinton Bopp

Various Locations!

http://www.clintonbopp.com

Explore the work of Urban Muralist Clinton Bopp. We can see one of his current artistic projects in City Terrace. To see more of his work, take a look at his website: http://www.clintonbopp.com.

-0-

NEW!

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Los Angeles ReStore

1071 South La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles

310 323 4663, Extension 401

http://www.habitatla.org

In Los Angeles, there is a NEW Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more at a fraction of the retail price.

All proceeds from the ReStore sales are used for Habitat for Humanity's home building programs.

-0-

Sawdust Art Festival’s 52 Annual Summer Show

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

The SUMMER SAWDUST ART & CRAFT FESTIVAL is underway in Laguna Beach! Here you have art, of course, three stages of live music and entertainment, outdoor eateries and cafes, as well as free hands-on art classes and daily art demonstrations such as glassblowing.

-0-

Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

http://www.foapom.com

Also happening in Laguna Beach, just a few steps from the Sawdust, is the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. There’s the festival art show, where we can see the work of more than 100 artists. And, there’s the Pageant of the Masters, where famous works of art come to life, literally, with the presence of real people who emerge from massive, outdoor theatre canvases.

-0-

Blue Whales & Sea Life Cruise

Whales: Voices in the Sea

Vaquita Marina: Conserving a Critically Endangered Porpoise

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Whale Watching & Sea Life Cruises / Long Beach & Los Angeles

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

The folks at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises report the largest animal on the planet is right here off the California coast. These are the endangered Blue Whales.

Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific offer sealife and whale cruise combo tickets so we can learn about whales and the other sea life in our area at the aquarium and then travel aboard one of the Harbor Breeze Cruises catamarans to actually see what we’ve learned at the aquarium. For ticket prices and times check the websites for the Aquarium of the Pacific as well as Harbor Breeze Cruises.

-0-

“Beat the Heat!”

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s largest automotive museums, the Petersen has this unique vehicle. This 1964 Suminoe Flying Feather is one of more than a dozen rare vehicles featured in this one-of-a-kind exhibition entitled THE ROOTS OF MONOZUKURI: CREATIVE SPIRIT IN JAPANESE AUTOMAKING.

Petersen Automotive Museum Chief Historian Leslie Kendall says until now, no American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods.

-0-

“Beat the Heat!”

Cheech & Chong: Still Rolling-Celebrating 40 Years of Up In Smoke

The Craft & Folk Art Museum

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 937 4230

http://www.cafam.org

Explore what made the Grammy Award winning duo Cheech and Chong such comedy superstars at the Grammy Museum exhibition “CHEECH AND CHONG: STILL ROLLIN – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF UP IN SMOKE.”

The exhibition about counterculture comics Cheech and Chong also teaches us their movie “Up in Smoke” was a low budget two-million dollar production in 1978 that made more than 40-million dollars as a box office hit.

-0-

“Beat the Heat!”

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharoah

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to see KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH at the California Science Center. Explore the nearly two-hundred artifacts that have never been on tour before. And, once this exhibit concludes, these items will never tour again because they are going to be transferred to a special, new museum in Egypt.

For tour and ticket information, check the website: http://www.californiascience.org

-0-

“Beat the Heat!”

The Art of Preserving & Packing King Tut’s Treasures

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323-724-3623

CaliforniaScienceCenter.org

How do you safely pack and move 3,300-year-old treasures? Very carefully. You also need experienced technicians trained in a variety of scientific and artistic specialties. We can see the complicated process in this exhibit THE ART OF PRESERVING AND PACKING KING TUT’S TREASURES at the California Science Center.

In February 2018, an international team arrived at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo to pack and ship 150 artifacts from King Tut’s royal tomb for exhibition at the California Science Center. Photographer Gil Garcetti documented the process, providing a window into the art and science of touring precious antiquities.

Thirty evocative photographs taken behind the scenes reveal this delicate process. The images depict the team of people you never see and the stories of how they bring us the treasures that enrich our lives.

On display at the California Science Center, 2nd floor, May 23, 2018 through January 6, 2019.

-0-

“Beat the Heat!”

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Time is running out to see the Genghis Khan exhibition at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley.

There are more than 200 artifacts from 13th century Mongolia. The presidential museum is the only Southern California stop on an international tour that has drawn more than a million visitors.

For tour hours and ticket information, check the website: http://www.reaganlibrary.gov.

-0-

Register Now!

Special Olympics Southern California Plane Pull

Long Beach Airport

fundraising.sosc.org/planepull

Have a good meal in Long Beach and then burn a few calories pulling a Fed Ex Cargo Plane as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California at Long Beach Airport.

To register for the plane pull as an individual participant, to start a team or to join a team, go to the website: fundraising.sosc.org/planepull

-0-

Make it a “get some exercise” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-