A women's advocacy group demanded the dismissal of CBS CEO Leslie Moonves over accusations of sexual misconduct. The organization, UltraViolet, said it commissioned for a digital mobile billboard to circle around the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, when the Television Critics Association was set to have a press tour of CBS shows. Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 5, 2018.



