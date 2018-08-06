2 Dead as Victim in Car-to-Car Shooting Runs Over Pedestrian in Baldwin Hills: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were dead at the scene of a car-to-car shooting at the eastern edge of Baldwin Hills on Monday night, officials said.

It was not immediately clear where exactly the shooting occurred, but the driver who was struck ran over a pedestrian in the 4800 block of West Rodeo Place, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department and L.A. Police Officer Mike Lopez.

It was also unclear whether the person hit by the car was among the dead, as there was a third patient at the scene who was suffering from a gunshot wound, the Fire Department said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was transported to a hospital, LAFD said. But fire officials were unsure which was which.

According to Lopez, the man who had been shot while driving was in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the gunman was at large, the officer said.

LAFD had earlier said only one person was dead at the scene but later issued a correction.

Officials were responding to investigate, and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.