426-Square-Mile Mendocino Complex Fire Now 2nd Largest Blaze in California History, Behind Only Thomas Fire

The Mendocino Complex fire is now the second-largest wildfire in California history, scorching more than 273,000 acres and frustrating firefighters as it continues to leap across natural and man-made barriers in Lake County, officials said Tuesday morning.

The Ranch and River fires, which make up the complex fire, had grown to 273,664 acres as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was only 30% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday, but officials expect to achieve full containment by next week.

The blaze is on pace to become the largest wildfire in state history, surpassing the Thomas fire, which burned through more than 281,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties late last year.

Officials said the Mendocino Complex fire has continued to grow by thousands of acres each day, even at night, when most fires normally calm down.

