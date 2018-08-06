× 5 People Killed in Santa Ana Plane Crash Identified

Officials on Monday identified the five people killed after the small plane they were on the day before crashed in a Santa Ana parking lot.

The victims include Navid Hakimi, 32, of Los Angeles; Floria Hakimi, 62, of Danville; Nasim Ghanadan, 29, of Alamo; Scott Shepherd, 53, and Lara Shepherd, 42, both of Diablo, according to the Orange County Coroner.

Category III Aviation Corp, a San Francisco real estate firm, owned the plane, FAA records showed. Ghanadan, the 29-year-old victim, worked as a real estate consultant who lived in the Bay Area.

The Cessna 414 aircraft went down at the parking lot of a Staples store in the 3900 block of Bristol Street at 12:28 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said.

The plane left the Buchanan Field Airport in Concord at 10:23 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana at 12:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

There were no other passengers in the plane, and nobody on the ground was hurt.

The plane struck a vehicle, but the driver was shopping inside Staples at the time, according to O.C. Fire Authority.

All five victims were declared dead at the scene, the agency said.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash.

