Fast-Moving Brush Fire Burns 1,000 Acres in Trabuco Canyon Area, Triggering Mandatory Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered as firefighters battle a fast-moving brush fire that burned at least 1,000 acres in the Trabuco Canyon area on Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire erupted in the Trabuco Creek area, which is a popular hiking trail that goes up to Santiago Peak, according to Jeanna Smith of the U.S. Forest Service.

By 2 p.m., the fire was swiftly moving “across the main divide” between Orange and Riverside counties in the Cleveland National Forest, OCFA tweeted.

The flames are moving east, away from Orange County and toward Santiago Peak, officials said.

The blaze — dubbed the Holy Fire — erupted at 75 to 100 acres and began to spread rapidly a short time after igniting.

By 4:10 p.m., the acreage estimate increased dramatically, to about 1,000 acres, according to the Fire Authority.

Smith told KTLA she was not surprised at how quickly the fire grew.

“Given the weather conditions and the fuel moistures that I’ve been hearing about, you know and the drought conditions, it doesn’t surprise me that it is burning this fast in chaparral,” she said. “And that area hasn’t burned for quite a while, so we’re looking from 6 to 10 feet in some areas.”

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Trabuco and Holy Jim canyons, as well as the Blue Jay and Falcon campgrounds in the Cleveland National Forest, according to a tweet from the Fire Authority. An evacuation center was not immediately established, however.

Residents impacted by the evacuations are urged to call the public information hotline at 714-628-7085.

Fire officials have not said whether any homes were threatened, but at least one structure appeared to have been destroyed by the flames, Sky5 aerial video showed.

Two hikers had become stranded near the fire but were evacuated and safe, officials said.

In addition to the fire threat, the flames were sending plumes of thick, dark-colored smoke high up into the air that was visible as far away as Burbank, according to the aerial footage. Burbank is roughly 55 miles northwest of Trabuco Canyon.

As the fire exploded in size, firefighters were doing everything they could to get a handle on the flames, according to Smith.

“We’re hitting it with everything we have, we’ve got air tankers, helicopters, engine and hand crews on this thing,” she said.

Still, crews faced challenging weather conditions as they fought the blaze, with temperatures forecast to hit the upper 90s on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat warning is scheduled to be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Light winds of 10 mph were blowing in the area and humidity was around 27 percent in the mid-afternoon hours, the weather service said.

The Fire Authority has command of the incident until a USFS Incident Management team arrives at the scene, according to the Orange County agency.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Update: The #HolyFire that has forced evacuations in O.C. grows to 1,000 acres with no containment https://t.co/cnyHRyYhYH pic.twitter.com/ASmkrJWWJi — KTLA (@KTLA) August 6, 2018

.@Cal_Fire’s 747 SuperTanker has arrived at the scene of the 1,000-acre #HolyFire. Evacuations are mandatory in Trabuco and Holy Jim canyons, and some @ClevelandNF campgrounds https://t.co/cnyHRyYhYH pic.twitter.com/1oOEqqLRlI — KTLA (@KTLA) August 6, 2018

View from Santiago Peak of the #holyfire in Orange County. Image courtesy of HPWREN. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZlstAK3ktZ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 6, 2018

Holy Incident: The community of Holy Jim has been asked to evacuate as a precaution. No evacuation centers established yet. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 6, 2018

Holy Incident: 75-100 acres with rapid rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/PFsxUd8jP8 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 6, 2018

Holy Incident: Vegetation Fire in the Cleveland National Forest, across the main divide between Orange/Riverside. Presently burning away from OC. Approximately 50 acres. USFS will be the contact for media inquiries at this point. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 6, 2018

Vegetation fire in Trabuco Canyon currently at 50 acres and growing. #holyfire well established in current vegetation. Resources ordered and in route @OCFA_PIO — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 6, 2018

