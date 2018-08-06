Forecasters Warn of Fire Danger as Weeklong Heat Wave Hits SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forecasters issued a red flag warning effective through Tuesday for parts of Southern California.

Low humidities and heat combined with gusty winds in southern Santa Barbara County, Santa Clarita Valley and through the Interstate 5 corridor of Los Angeles and Ventura counties could result in extreme fire danger, the National Weather Service said.

A heat wave will hit the region through Friday, with the hottest temperatures expected on Tuesday.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach 108 degrees in Woodland Hills, 105 degrees in Santa Clarita, 104 degrees in Paso Robles, 100 degrees in Burbank, 96 degrees in Santa Barbara and 95 degrees in downtown Los Angeles.

High surf could also bring danger to beachgoers, with tides likely peaking Thursday evening through Saturday, according to NWS.

This week's warning came as heat continued to fuel flames from San Diego County to Redding. The Mendocino Complex Fire burning in Northern California is currently poised to surpass the Thomas Fire as the largest wildfire in state history.

Red Flag Warnings posted for SBA county mountains and south coast this evening thru Tue due to gusty #sundowner winds, hot temperatures, very low humidities, and very dry fuels. #cawx #socal #SBAWeather pic.twitter.com/ahGC5xWMd8 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 5, 2018

Extended #Heatwave through Friday. Some interior areas will see triple digits with heat peaking Tuesday and Wednesday. #SoCal #LAHeat #LAweather pic.twitter.com/Ds6dUOKcAw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 5, 2018

Red Flag Warning expanded to Santa Clarita Valley for Mon-Tue. Other warnings remain in effect for mountains and SBA south coast. Potential for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. #LAheat #cawx #LAweather #socal pic.twitter.com/Hc0bK3slhe — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 5, 2018