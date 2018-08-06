Former Student Sues Elite Brentwood School After Teacher Charged With Sexually Abusing Him

A former student sued the elite Brentwood School on Monday in the wake of a female teacher being charged with repeatedly having sex with the minor, alleging that other faculty members encouraged the unlawful behavior and failed to report it to authorities.

The lawsuit accuses the private school, whose students include the children of many of Hollywood’s elite and L.A.’s powerful, of acting negligently and allowing Aimee Palmitessa to abuse and batter the teenager sexually.

The alleged abuse occurred summer 2017 after one of the school’s counselors offered words of encouragement to the then-17-year-old, identified in the suit as only John Doe, to engage in an illegal relationship with the teacher, the lawsuit claims.

The school allowed Palmitessa, a teacher with a reputation for inappropriate conduct with students, groom the teen in 2016 before eventually subjecting him as an 11th-grader to repeated sexual acts on the campus, at an upscale hotel, and his and her homes last year, according to the lawsuit.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.