Los Angeles Schools Fall Short on Safety Measures, City Attorney Report Warns

Los Angeles schools are at risk because of inconsistent campus safety measures, a need for more mental health services and inadequate coordination with other public agencies, according to a report released Monday.

The report is from a panel assembled by L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer soon after the February shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The 21-member panel took a wide-ranging look at school safety, including measures outside of school boundaries, such as gun control, safer pathways to and from school, and a unified law-enforcement approach to neighborhood safety.

“School safety must be addressed comprehensively,” Feuer said in a cover letter addressed to other public officials. This would include “tackling access to guns and access to mental health resources; how schools are designed and how threats are reported; conditions on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods.”

