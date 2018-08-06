Man Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Torture After Female Victim Held Against Her Will in Chino Hills: Authorities

A man was arrested after allegedly holding a female victim against her will for over a week in Chino Hills, authorities announced on Monday.

The suspect was identified as Lowell Nichols, 20, of Chino Hills.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s dispatchers received a call on July 31 from the victim who said she had been held against her will since July 22 at Nichols’ residence in the 3800 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, according to a news release.

The caller stated that Nichols continuously sexually abused and physically assaulted her, the statement read. The victim also said she suffered a broken nose and wrist as a result of the abuse, officials stated.

Nichols was arrested on July 31 on suspicion of felony spousal abuse, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and torture, according to the news release. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The suspect’s relationship to the victim, if any, was not immediately clear.

Anyone with additional information about this case was asked to contact Chino Hills Police Department Detective Kyle Glozer at 909-364-2000.