Man Dies After Suffering Multiple Stab Wounds in Inglewood: Police

Authorities on Monday continued to investigate the death of a man who was found stabbed a day earlier, officials said.

Patrol officers with the Inglewood Police Department responded at 3:19 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of East Kelso Street regarding a call of a “person down,” a news release stated.

When officers arrived, they located an African-American man lying on the sidewalk and suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Police Department.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was not released.

There was no word on whether any arrests were made.

No other information was made available.

Anyone with additional information about this case was asked to contact the Inglewood Police Department Homicide Section at 310-412-5246 or the 24-hour anonymous hotline at 888-412-7463.