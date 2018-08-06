Man Suspected of Shooting at Business Barricades Himself Inside Norwalk Home: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who is believed to have shot at a business early Monday is barricaded inside a Norwalk home, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Authorities responded to a shots fired call about 1 a.m. A sheriff's helicopter was overhead and spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect, Sgt. Vince Plair told KTLA.

The man led authorities to the 14500 block of Claressa Avenue, where he allegedly got out of the vehicle, ran through a yard and went into a back house or garage, Plair said.

Authorities searched the man's vehicle and found a loaded gun inside. They learned that a business in the area had been shot at, and the man is believed to have been responsible, Plair said.

Authorities used flash bangs and other resources to try and get the man out, but they have not been able to contact him. Sheriff's officials encouraged residents to stay indoors, and Plair said they are working "as fast and as diligently" as they can to resolve the situation.

An armored vehicle and crisis negotiators remained on scene at 7 a.m.

The man is described as being in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and dark pants.

"We are confident the suspect is at the location & we have several #LASD Units here working together to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution," sheriff's officials said in a tweet.

