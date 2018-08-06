NASCAR CEO Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Possession of Oxycodone in the Hamptons

NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian Z. France was arrested Sunday night while allegedly driving under the influence and in possession of oxycodone in New York.

The 56-year-old car racing executive was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree around 7:30 p.m. in Sag Harbor, a village in the Hamptons.

France was driving a 2017 Lexus and did not stop at a stop sign, according to police. Police suspected the NASCAR CEO was intoxicated and allegedly later found oxycodone pills in his possession.

After a night in jail, he was released following his arraignment Monday morning.

France’s grandfather Bill France Sr. founded NASCAR in 1948, and France’s father assumed command from 1972 to 2000. He took on the mantle in 2003.