Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting Death of Woman in Lennox

An investigation into the shooting death of a woman was underway in Lennox on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Homicide detectives responded to the 10400 block of Inglewood Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The unidentified woman was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, officials said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.