Spoken Dreams: Geoff Ashley, Writer

Geoff Ashley is a writer who was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. Inspired by science-fiction television shows and movies, Geoff has been writing for as long as he can remember. While he has always pictured a future as a writer, he admits that progress has been slow.

Throughout his life, Geoff has explored many different career paths, but all the while he never stopped writing. He eventually ended up in Los Angeles where he continued to build a body of work. Finally, he made the decision to stop waiting on others to help forge his future, and set out on his own to bring to life a story he has been developing since childhood.

In this episode of the podcast, Geoff shares how he brought his story and characters to life within the pages of his Frontiers comic books. He recounts how he managed to cast a sci-fi icon for his podcast adaptation, and explains why he believes it’s never too late to achieve success.

