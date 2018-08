Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pastor Ramin Parsa, of Reseda's Church of God, was returning from a week-long mission trip in Durango aboard the Aeromexico plane that crashed with 103 people on board last week. Everyone on the flight survived, something Parsa describes as a miracle.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 6, 2018.