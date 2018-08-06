× West Hollywood to Vote on Proposal Urging Removal of Trump’s Star From Walk of Fame

The West Hollywood City Council will vote Monday night on a proposal to urge that President Trump’s star be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution, put forth by West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico and Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath, urges the city of Los Angeles — where the star is located — and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the marker “due to [Trump’s] disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue has taken a beating since the 2016 presidential campaign. In late July, the marker was annihilated by a pickax-wielding Austin Mikel Clay, 24, who promptly turned himself in to police. And in October 2016, a man was caught on video attacking the star with a sledgehammer. The start has been spray-painted, stomped on and spat upon.

The West Hollywood resolution doesn’t mention the vandalism in its case for removing the star. But a staff report makes several other arguments for doing so, among them Trump’s treatment of women, the separation of children from their parents at the U.S. border and “denial of findings from the United States intelligence community regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.”

