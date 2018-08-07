1 Person Dead After Being Found Shot Inside Vehicle in Colton: Authorities

One person is dead after being found shot in Colton on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident, which was classified as a homicide, occurred about 3:42 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Rancho Avenue, according to a tweet from the Colton Police Department.

The male victim was found shot inside a parked vehicle and subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics, police stated.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed law enforcement officials placing evidence markers around a yellow Jeep parked in the street, but it was not immediately clear if that is where the victim was located.

No other details were released.

Detectives are working a homicide that occurred around 3:42pm in the area of 2170 N Rancho. A male was found shot inside a parked vehicle and pronounced deceased by paramedics. We will update if information becomes available. — ColtonPD (@Colton_PD) August 8, 2018