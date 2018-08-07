1 Person Dead After Being Found Shot Inside Vehicle in Colton: Authorities

One person is dead after being found shot in Colton on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident, which was classified as a homicide, occurred about 3:42 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Rancho Avenue, according to a tweet from the Colton Police Department.
The male victim was found shot inside a parked vehicle and subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics, police stated.
Aerial video from Sky5 showed law enforcement officials placing evidence markers around a yellow Jeep parked in the street, but it was not immediately clear if that is where the victim was located.
No other details were released.
34.073902 -117.313655