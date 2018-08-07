Watch Live: Crews Battle Small Brush Fire Near 118 Freeway in Chatsworth

1 Person Dead After Being Found Shot Inside Vehicle in Colton: Authorities

Posted 6:26 PM, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:44PM, August 7, 2018

One person is dead after being found shot in Colton on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

An image from Sky5 shows law enforcement officials combing the scene of deadly shooting in Colton on Aug. 7, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The incident, which was classified as a homicide, occurred about 3:42 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Rancho Avenue, according to a tweet from the Colton Police Department.

The male victim was found shot inside a parked vehicle and subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics, police stated.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed law enforcement officials placing evidence markers around a yellow Jeep parked in the street, but it was not immediately clear if that is where the victim was located.

No other details were released.