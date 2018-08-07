20-Year-Old Killed While Driving in Baldwin Hills; Pedestrian Dead, Bicyclist Hurt in Ensuing Crash: Officials

A pedestrian died and a bicyclist was injured after a motorist fatally shot another driver in Baldwin Hills, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of West Rodeo Road at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Los Angeles police and the L.A. Fire Department.

Police witnessed a person in a car opening fire at another motorist and started pursuing the assailant, Los Angeles Police Capt. Alex Baez said.

The driver who was hit, identified by the coroner on Tuesday as Harrison Francis Kristol, ran over a pedestrian, who also died, according to police.

The coroner has not released the identity of the pedestrian but disclosed that he was also a man in his 20s.

Officers chased the shooter, who continued driving east on Rodeo Road to Farmdale Avenue and struck a person on a bike, Baez said.

That cyclist was in critical condition at a hospital on Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The shooter remained at large. The circumstances that led to the gunfire was under investigation.

 

 

 