8 Hospitalized After Chemical Exposure at Aerospace Parts Company in Valencia

Chemical exposure at an aerospace parts manufacturing company in Valencia sent several workers to the hospital in critical condition late Monday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received an alert at 10:50 p.m. about employees being exposed to some sort of chemical at a two-story building where TA Aerospace was located.

Workers complained of respiratory issues due to chemicals that were being mixed, the Fire Department tweeted. Authorities have not identified the substances involved.

Paramedics examined a total of 31 people, including 23 who declined to be taken to the hospital, Supervisor Michael Pittman told KTLA.

According to Pittman, eight individuals were hospitalized—four in serious condition and four others whose extent of injuries were unclear.

A hazmat team continued to assess the building as of 12:30 a.m., Pittman said.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.