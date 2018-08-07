Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire at Santa Ana Building; Blaze Started After Explosion, Source Says

Firefighters are battling a third-alarm fire at a building in Santa Ana that was sparked by an explosion, according to a source.

The blaze erupted shortly after 1:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Yale Street, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

The building caught fire after a burning car ignited a gas tank, which resulted in an explosion, the source said.

In addition to the business, several trailers are also burning.

About 75 firefighters from multiple agencies are at the scene battling the flames, according to the Fire Authority.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

Currently assisting #OCFA on fire located at the 2100 Block of South Yale Street . Please stay away from this area. More details to follow #SAPDPIO #SantaAnaPD #publicadvisory pic.twitter.com/ePoohNZVls — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) August 7, 2018