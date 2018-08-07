Fetus Found on American Airlines Plane at LaGuardia Airport in New York: Sources

A cleaning crew found a fetus in the bathroom on an American Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport early Tuesday, according to KTLA sister station WPIX.

According to sources, Flight 1942 from Charlotte, North Carolina, arrived at Terminal B on Monday about 10:44 p.m.

The fetus was found inside the plane’s lavatory early Tuesday morning and authorities were called around 6 a.m., according to WPIX. The plane was parked inside a hangar at the airport when crews made the discovery.

The Office of NYC Medical Examiner issued a statement to WPIX:

“We’re investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane. We will release determination when investigation is complete.”

A statement from LaGuardia Airport said flights at Terminal B may experience delays due to an “out of service aircraft.”

American Airlines also issued a statement on Tuesday:

“We have no major impact to our operation this morning while we are working with law enforcement on an investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional details.”

The Queens District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.