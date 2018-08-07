× FBI Agent Shot, Homicide Suspect Killed in South Los Angeles Police Shooting: LAPD

An FBI agent was wounded and a homicide suspect was fatally shot during a police shooting in South L.A. Tuesday morning, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. at a motel near the intersection of 41st Street and Central Avenue, Detective Meghan Aguilar said. LAPD officers and an FBI agent were looking for a man wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on July 31.

They encountered the suspect, who was armed with a gun, in the parking lot and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Aguilar said without elaborating.

The FBI agent was shot and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Aguilar said. He allegedly shot two family members during a dispute last month in LAPD’s Newton division and one of the victims died, Aguilar said. He was only described as being in his 70s.

It is unclear how many LAPD officers were involved in the shooting. A firearm was recovered at the scene, Aguilar said.