Firefighters Brace for Extreme Heat in Battling 4,000-Acre Blaze in O.C.

Firefighters braced for another day of hot temperatures as they continued to battle a 4,000-acre brush fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest that forced evacuations in two Orange County canyons.

The fire was moving rapidly into the forest, which straddles Orange and Riverside counties. One structure was destroyed, said Shannon Widor, spokesman for the Orange County Emergency Operations Center. The fire was uncontained as of Tuesday morning.

About 600 personnel were involved in the battle, and authorities reported two heat-related injuries. Numerous roads and campgrounds were closed.

Excessive-heat and red-flag warnings were issued for parts of Southern California on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to hit the 90s around the fire zone.

Parrotts Fire - OCFA’s Type 3 Strike Team has been improving line, mopping up, extending hose lays, extinguishing hot spots & falling trees. They are safe & staying hydrated. pic.twitter.com/tlQsCBYrUY — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 7, 2018

