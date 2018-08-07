× French National Pleads Guilty to Ramming Pedestrians With SUV in Downtown L.A., Is Sentenced to Time Served

A French man who pleaded guilty to driving his SUV into a group of people in downtown Los Angeles was immediately sentenced to 18 days of time served on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Ryad Boudghene Stambouli, 34, will also serve three years of formal probation and must pay $8,500 in restitution to the victims he struck, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The defendant’s plea was entered as part of an agreement negotiated with prosecutors, the DA’s office said. Officials had previously given his last name as Boudghenestambo.

Before dawn on April 23, Stambouli was sleeping in his SUV, parked in a lot near the corner of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street, when a group of about five people woke him up.

The pedestrians surrounded his vehicle and began pounding on it, challenging Stambouli to a fight, according to testimony given in court.

The group eventually started to walk away, and Stambouli struck them as he attempted to flee, prosecutors said.

Officials said the incident resulted in injuries, but did not provide details on how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Stambouli was taken into custody later that same day. Inmate records show he was released about a week later, on May 1, after being held on $150,000 bond.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon.

He had originally been charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. If he had been convicted on those charges, he could have spent up to eight years in state prison, prosecutors previously said.