High School Volleyball Coach in Santa Ana Arrested After Allegedly Having Sex With Students

A high school volleyball coach in Santa Ana has been arrested after allegedly having sex with students, police announced Tuesday.

Omar Rojas, 28, works as a coach at Century High School and a safety officer for the Santa Ana Unified School District, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

District police alerted authorities of allegations that Rojas had sex with several students who were 17 years old at the time.

Rojas confessed after being arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assault charges, police said. His bail was set at $1 million.

The alleged victims are no longer students at the school, police said.

No further details about the alleged assaults have been released, but investigators are looking for possible additional victims.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Nick Vega at 714-245-8368, nvega@santa-ana.orgor Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.