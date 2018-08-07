× Man Charged With Stabbing 3 Marines Amid Brawl Outside San Clemente Bar

A 24-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stabbing three Marines with whom he was engaged in a fight in the parking lot of a bar in San Clemente over the weekend, prosecutors said.

Dana Point resident Alexis Moreno Aguirre, 24, allegedly armed himself with a knife and slashed the men after the scuffle broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday outside an establishment on El Camino Real, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators previously said the Marines were involved in a confrontation against two men and a woman in a parking lot between Avenida Granada and Avenida Victoria.

One of the men, identified as Moreno Aguirre, pulled out a knife and stabbed all three Marines, authorities said.

Moreno Aguirre is accused of fleeing the scene as bystanders scrambled to call 911.

The victims, a 23-year-old and two 21-year-olds, were hospitalized, but officials said they were expected to survive.

Moreno Aguirre allegedly went to the hospital later that morning to seek treatment for injuries he had sustained in the brawl.

Authorities found him there and detained him and two friends he was with, later placing Moreno Aguirre under arrest.

The 24-year-old now faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, a knife. Prosecutors are also seeking a sentencing enhancement on each charge for causing great bodily injury.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, the DA’s office said.

If convicted as charged, Moreno Aguirre could face up to 14 years in state prison.