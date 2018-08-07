Tuesday was expected to be the hottest day during a weeklong heat wave in Southern California. Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 7, 2018.
SoCal Temperatures Expected to Peak Tuesday as Weeklong Heat Wave Continues
-
Forecasters Warn of Fire Danger as Weeklong Heat Wave Hits SoCal
-
Flex Alert to Go Into Effect Tuesday as Scorching Heat Wave Brings Record-Breaking Temps to SoCal
-
L.A. County Faces 96 Hours of Scorching Temps in Heat Wave, Forecasters Warn
-
Dangerous Heat Wave to Hit SoCal This Weekend, With 100-Degree Temps Possible in Some Coastal Areas
-
High Surf, Heat Wave Expected Across Parts of Southern California
-
-
Dangerous Heat Wave to Grip Southwest Through Weekend
-
O.C. Lifeguards Rescue Hundreds as Big Waves, Heat Lure Large Beach Crowds
-
Monday Forecast: More Hot Weather
-
Record-Breaking Heat Expected to Hit SoCal by End of the Week
-
High Surf, Dangerous Rip Currents Expected Throughout SoCal Beaches
-
-
L.A. County Issues Heat Wave Warning for the Week Ahead
-
More Record-Breaking Temps Expected in L.A. County as SoCal Heat Wave Enters Third Day
-
Power Outages Affect Thousands of L.A. Residents Amid Heat Wave; LADWP Increases Estimated Restoration Time