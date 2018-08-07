Street Vendors Rally Against Citation Proposal on Hollywood Boulevard

Posted 11:49 PM, August 7, 2018

A crowd of street vendors rallied on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday in protest measures proposed by some Los Angeles City Council members to crack down on people placing bulky items on city sidewalks. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 7, 2018.

