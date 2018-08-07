A crowd of street vendors rallied on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday in protest measures proposed by some Los Angeles City Council members to crack down on people placing bulky items on city sidewalks. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 7, 2018.
Street Vendors Rally Against Citation Proposal on Hollywood Boulevard
-
L.A. Tests Pilot Program in Effort to Reduce Hollywood Bowl Traffic
-
West Hollywood City Council Calls for Trump Walk of Fame Star to Be Removed
-
Glendale Man Charged With Vandalizing Donald Trump’s Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 23rd, 2018
-
West Hollywood to Vote on Proposal Urging Removal of Trump’s Star From Walk of Fame
-
-
L.A. Considering Former Children’s Museum, Factory Sites for Downtown Homeless Shelters
-
L.A. City Council Discusses Contentious Koreatown Homeless Shelter Proposal
-
L.A. Councilman Seeks Temporary Ban on Electric Scooters
-
Former College Football Player Convicted of Beating Man to Death Outside Hollywood Nightclub
-
West Hollywood Closes Streets, Offers Free Rides for Pride Weekend
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 9th, 2018
-
Protesters Gather on Wilshire Boulevard to Rally Against Koreatown Homeless Shelter Plan
-
L.A. City Council Committee Addresses ‘Homeless Dumping’ During Hearing