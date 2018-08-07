BREAKING: FBI Agent Shot, Homicide Suspect Killed in South Los Angeles Police Shooting: LAPD

Supermatch Showdown Series 405 Preview With The World Armwrestling League

Posted 11:44 AM, August 7, 2018, by

President and Commissioner of the World Arm Wrestling League Steve Kaplan, 6X WAL Heavyweight Champion Devon Larratt and his training partner Dom Poissant joined us live to talk about World Arm Wrestling League’s Supermatch Showdown Series 405 happening Thursday, Aug 9 at 7:30p at the NOVO at L.A. Live. For tickets, click HERE  or you can watch it live online. You can also go to the WAL website.