Supermatch Showdown Series 405 Preview With The World Armwrestling League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President and Commissioner of the World Arm Wrestling League Steve Kaplan, 6X WAL Heavyweight Champion Devon Larratt and his training partner Dom Poissant joined us live to talk about World Arm Wrestling League’s Supermatch Showdown Series 405 happening Thursday, Aug 9 at 7:30p at the NOVO at L.A. Live. For tickets, click HERE or you can watch it live online. You can also go to the WAL website.