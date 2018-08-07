President and Commissioner of the World Arm Wrestling League Steve Kaplan, 6X WAL Heavyweight Champion Devon Larratt and his training partner Dom Poissant joined us live to talk about World Arm Wrestling League’s Supermatch Showdown Series 405 happening Thursday, Aug 9 at 7:30p at the NOVO at L.A. Live. For tickets, click HERE or you can watch it live online. You can also go to the WAL website.
Supermatch Showdown Series 405 Preview With The World Armwrestling League
-
Investigating the Underground Beauty World With Refinery 29’s Lexy Lebsack
-
Kakuma Refugee Camp Part 4: A Will to Live
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 1st, 2018
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 7th, 2018
-
Pop-Up Dinner Benefitting EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES With Chef Mei Lin
-
-
Beat the Heat: Aquatic Bloom at the Craft in America Center
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 8th, 2018
-
L.A. Dodgers Lose 14-0 to Houston Astros
-
Tone Your Trouble Zones With Rebecca Louise
-
College Wrestling Standout Critically Injured in Pomona Gas Station Shooting That Family Describes as Attempted Robbery
-
-
Soccer Team in Thai Cave Rescue Appears in New Video, Smiling and Saying They Are Healthy
-
Nicole Cruz on New Netflix Series ‘Insatiable’
-
Secret Burger Showdown Preview