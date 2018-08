Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live touring the NEW Bob Hope USO at LAX.

The public is invited to volunteer and donate to the non profit organization, which DOES NOT RECEIVE FEDERAL FUNDING.

In addition, the public is invited to “Stock the USO” using the Bob Hope USO Amazon Wish List.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com