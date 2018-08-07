× ‘We Will Do Better’: Top DMV Official Apologizes to California Lawmakers Over Ballooning Wait Times

The leader of the state Department of Motor Vehicles apologized on Tuesday for a recent steep increase in hours-long wait times at the agency’s locations across California, as complaints over excessive delays sparked new scrutiny from legislators.

“The wait times you are experiencing are not what we ever want our customers to go through,” said DMV Director Jean Shiomoto, who testified at an Assembly hearing convened to address the issue following months of public frustration.

“We want to do better and we will do better. Our customers deserve it,” Shiomoto added.

The DMV — often maligned as the epitome of government bureaucracy — has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months, after wait times swelled to four to six hours in high-volume locations, Shiomoto said.

