Woman Found Dead in Highland Parking Lot Was Victim of Assault: Police

Posted 1:29 PM, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 01:57PM, August 7, 2018

Authorities were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a parking lot in Highland on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Law enforcement officials respond to a parking lot in Highland after a woman’s body was discovered on Aug. 7, 2018. (Credit: NewsproNews HD)

Law enforcement officials respond to a parking lot in Highland after a woman’s body was discovered on Aug. 7, 2018. (Credit: NewsproNews HD)

A call came in at 6:15 a.m. regarding the body that was discovered near the 2500 block of East Highland Avenue, according to Eileen Hards with the San Bernardino Police Department.

The unidentified woman was declared dead at the scene. Police believe she was the victim of an assault, according to Hards, who did not elaborate.

No other information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.