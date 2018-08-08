× Brock Turner Loses Appeal of Sexual Assault Conviction, Must Still Register as Lifetime Sex Offender

Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer who was sentenced to six months in jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in 2015, lost his appeal in the case on Wednesday.

An appeals court in Santa Clara County upheld Turner’s conviction, issuing a 17-page ruling that concluded there was “substantial evidence” that he received a fair trial.

A three-judge panel found the jury “could reasonably have inferred from the foregoing evidence that defendant intended to rape Jane 1,” and that Turner lied to an investigator on the case.

Turner’s lawyers had argued because his pants remained on during the assault, he could only be found guilty of “sexual outercourse,” rather than intercourse, the Mercury News reported.

The case drew international outrage in 2016, when Turner was sentenced to just six months in jail by Judge Aaron Persky.

This June, Santa Clara County voters removed Persky from the bench in a recall. It was the first time California voters recalled a sitting judge in 86 years.

Turner ended up only serving three months in jail, but will still have to register as a sex offender in California for the rest of his life.

He was convicted of intent to commit rape, sexual penetration of an intoxicated person and sexual penetration of an unconscious person.

Turner may still appeal the decision to the California Supreme Court.